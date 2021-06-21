Bank of Montreal Can Buys 24,749 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.45% of Hill-Rom worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.