Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.67% of Burford Capital worth $36,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,184,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,946,000.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BUR opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

