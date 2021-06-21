Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Catalent were worth $38,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

CTLT opened at $108.61 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

