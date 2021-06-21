Bank of Montreal Can Has $32.15 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 47.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.8% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 184,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.50 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

