Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $207.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

