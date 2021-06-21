Bank of Montreal Can Sells 100,714 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

