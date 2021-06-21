Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $354,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $79.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

