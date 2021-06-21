Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $287.81 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $287,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

NYSE:O opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.