Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $334.77 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Marriott International worth $334,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $138.83 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

