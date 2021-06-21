Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $262,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after acquiring an additional 471,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.