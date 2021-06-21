Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,694 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

