Barclays Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

