Barclays Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.81.
Shares of NMIH opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82.
In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
