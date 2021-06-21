Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $913,222.88 and $32,978.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 918,609 coins and its circulating supply is 643,398 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.