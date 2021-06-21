BASIC Market Capitalization Achieves $17.99 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 15% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $509,201.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00700352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00081496 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,018,479,187 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

