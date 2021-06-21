Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$2.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.79.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.33. 2,825,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,823. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

