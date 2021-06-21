Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $45.72 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and $13.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,637,120 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.