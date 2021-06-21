Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $88.62 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,230.78 or 0.03884518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

