Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for about 2.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.61% of APi Group worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

