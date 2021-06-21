Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.6% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $431.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

