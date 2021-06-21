Bernzott Capital Advisors Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after acquiring an additional 85,161 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,691. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

