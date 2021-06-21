Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 40,496 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises approximately 3.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $41,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,203. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.