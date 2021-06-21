Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

