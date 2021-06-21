Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07.
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
