Bessemer Securities LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

APTV stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.