Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

