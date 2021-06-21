BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00701292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00043123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081200 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars.

