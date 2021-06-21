BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of BID from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BPPPF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. BID has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

