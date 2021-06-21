Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 486.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $178.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,388 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,774. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

