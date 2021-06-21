Bitcoin Cash ABC Achieves Market Cap of $337.77 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $18.19 or 0.00055862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $337.77 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,555.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.94 or 0.01471173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003876 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

