BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $674,851.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.12 or 0.06038958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.65 or 0.01500854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00410232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00702620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.05 or 0.00401898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007863 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041117 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.