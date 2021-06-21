Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. NICE comprises 9.4% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $182.74 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.