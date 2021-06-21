BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,034 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 247.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

