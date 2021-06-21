BlackRock Inc. Buys 255,314 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of G1 Therapeutics worth $75,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.95 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $881.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,050. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

