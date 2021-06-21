BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $80,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGM. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

