BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 592,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.80% of Upstart worth $76,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

UPST opened at $123.86 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

