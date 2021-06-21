BlackRock Inc. Has $73.89 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of Origin Bancorp worth $73,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $959.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.