BlackRock Inc. Has $79.53 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.24% of Meridian Bancorp worth $79,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

EBSB stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

