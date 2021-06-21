BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $73,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $64.28 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $1,962,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,842 shares of company stock worth $25,949,578. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

