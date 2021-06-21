BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $78,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.