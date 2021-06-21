Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.69% of Grid Dynamics worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $8,469,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a PE ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

