Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

