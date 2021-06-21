Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.53 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $99.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

