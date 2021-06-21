Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $49.67 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

