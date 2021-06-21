Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $231.97 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.