Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,361 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.75. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

