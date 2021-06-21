Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

