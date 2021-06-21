Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $803.00

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 803 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 803.20 ($10.49), with a volume of 255098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826.50 ($10.80).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,062.41. The firm has a market cap of £770.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.