BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE:POU traded up C$1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.16. The company had a trading volume of 642,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$16.25.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.