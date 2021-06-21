BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 194.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK opened at $27.65 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

