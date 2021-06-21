BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Water worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $92,406. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

