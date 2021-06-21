BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $109,000 Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.22. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $632.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,130 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 868,759 shares in the company, valued at $80,542,646.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,902 shares of company stock worth $271,258. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.